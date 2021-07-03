Refinable (FINE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $713,435.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Refinable has a market cap of $9.22 million and $713,435.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169897 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,542.71 or 0.99798419 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.