Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Up 42.1% in June

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 703,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 11.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,453,000 after purchasing an additional 144,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.18. 139,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.71.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

