RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RGRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,714. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.