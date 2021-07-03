Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $114.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.