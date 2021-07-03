Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,900 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 642,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 414,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.44. The company had a trading volume of 293,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,253. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

