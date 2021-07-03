Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $446.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

