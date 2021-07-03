Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 77,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 188.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 98,911 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $6,263,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $175,795,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $184.70 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,930,624. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

