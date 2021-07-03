Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.14 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 79,911 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.