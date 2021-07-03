Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.05 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 545,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Yelp worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 392.2% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 93,518 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,518 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at $1,282,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,814 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YELP opened at $40.73 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -271.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

