Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.42 Million Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 612.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

