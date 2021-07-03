Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,600 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $18,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 259.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock opened at $316.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.98. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $306.23 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.