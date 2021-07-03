Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 448,700 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 448,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 33.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,404,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 316,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

