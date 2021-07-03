RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 803,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

RNR stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.84. The stock had a trading volume of 410,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,045. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.18. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $96,185,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after buying an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after buying an additional 171,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

