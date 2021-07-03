Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -176.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

