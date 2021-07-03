ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Rajwant Sodhi Sells 1,500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $250.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.11. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $250.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in ResMed by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 102.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ResMed by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.