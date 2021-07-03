Resource Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,660,000 after purchasing an additional 514,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

