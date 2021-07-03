Reviewing Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ultralife and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ultralife presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 87.23%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Ultralife.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultralife and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 1.22 $5.23 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 522.36 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -110.78

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 4.49% 5.34% 4.50% Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Summary

Ultralife beats Advent Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

