Rewardiqa Achieves Market Cap of $882,111.64 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $882,111.64 and approximately $416.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00314490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.