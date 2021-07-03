RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.35. RGC Resources shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 15,244 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $209.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

