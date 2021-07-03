Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Declares $0.33 Final Dividend

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.19.
About Ricegrowers
Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Ricegrowers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricegrowers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.