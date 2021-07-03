Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Declares $0.33 Final Dividend

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.19.

Get Ricegrowers alerts:

About Ricegrowers

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, and CopRice segments. It engages in the receipt and storage of paddy rice; milling, manufacturing, procurement, distribution, and marketing of rice and related products, as well as other grocery products, gourmet, and entertainment food products; research and development into the growing of rice; processing of rice and related products; and property business.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricegrowers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricegrowers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.