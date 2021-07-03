Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 92.3% in June

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,500. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELL opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

