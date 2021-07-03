Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 48.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTLA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $163.71 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

