Roth Capital Lowers DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $32.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DMAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.57. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

