Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Short Interest Update

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rovio Entertainment Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROVVF remained flat at $$7.98 during midday trading on Friday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

