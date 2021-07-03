Royale Finance Price Tops $0.0977 on Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Royale Finance has a market cap of $978,989.73 and approximately $302,602.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00133539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00170950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,605.98 or 1.00101903 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

