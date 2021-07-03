Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 415.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $344.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%.

In other CEL-SCI news, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $366,051.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

