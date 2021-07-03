Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

