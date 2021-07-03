Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $486,000 Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SBR opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

