Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,970 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $80,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,175 shares of company stock worth $1,660,691. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

