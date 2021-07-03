Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,129 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 182.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 506,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

