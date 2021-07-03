Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,742 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,644.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $47.46 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.97.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

