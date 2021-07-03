Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

