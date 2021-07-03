Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $415.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.68. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

