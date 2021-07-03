S.Finance (SFG) Market Capitalization Hits $21,735.70

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $21,735.70 and $285,838.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018058 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 134.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.26 or 0.00754838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.