S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $639.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 639 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 638.90 ($8.35), with a volume of 12139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628 ($8.20).

SFOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 600.83 ($7.85).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 578.68. The company has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -827.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.