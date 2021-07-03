SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $297,089.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.05 million and $297,089.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00009506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00134838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00170018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.67 or 1.00025421 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 647,749 coins and its circulating supply is 620,607 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.