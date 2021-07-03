Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. Safran has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

