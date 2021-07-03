salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.31.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $248.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.