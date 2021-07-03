Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.16.

SAND stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

