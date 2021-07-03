SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.20.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.72. 256,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.47. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
