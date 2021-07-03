SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.72. 256,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.47. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

