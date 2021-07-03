Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives $531.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $531.00.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $531.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SARTF stock opened at $467.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 0.57. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $550.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.44.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.95 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

