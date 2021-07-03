Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.90

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.90 and traded as low as $158.42. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $160.25, with a volume of 1,612 shares trading hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

