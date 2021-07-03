Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 70.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.51 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.