Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 96.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,787 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $63,521,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS opened at $76.73 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.