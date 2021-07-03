Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Truist

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

SGMS stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

