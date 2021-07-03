Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $21.42 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 204,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

