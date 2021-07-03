SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of SeaChange International worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Aegis began coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

SEAC stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

