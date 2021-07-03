Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Acquires £18,000 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 9.45 ($0.12) on Friday. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.29 ($0.17). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10. The company has a market cap of £359.63 million and a P/E ratio of -15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

