Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Acquires £18,000 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).
Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 9.45 ($0.12) on Friday. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.29 ($0.17). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10. The company has a market cap of £359.63 million and a P/E ratio of -15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.
