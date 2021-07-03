Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,800 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.25 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.73 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

