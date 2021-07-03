Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,932,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPNT opened at $10.08 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

